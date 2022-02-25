3 ex-cops convicted in Floyd civil rights case

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd's civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd's killing.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as the 46-year-old Black man was pinned under fellow Officer Derek Chauvin's knee for 91/2 minutes while handcuffed, facedown on the street on May 25, 2020. Kueng knelt on Floyd's back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.

Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin in the videotaped killing that sparked protests around the globe.

Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd called the verdicts “accountability,” but added: “There can never be justice because I can never get George back.”

And Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams said he hoped the verdicts would change laws and policies to “protect people from these situations.”

Charles Kovats, acting U.S. attorney for Minnesota, called the convictions a reminder that all sworn law enforcement officers have a duty to intervene.

“These officers had a moral responsibility, a legal obligation and a duty to intervene, and by failing to do so, they committed a crime,” Kovats said.

Chauvin and Thao went to the scene to help rookies Kueng and Lane after they responded to a call that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store. Floyd struggled with officers as they tried to put him in a police SUV.

During the monthlong federal trial, prosecutors sought to show that the officers violated their training, including when they failed to move Floyd or give him CPR. Prosecutors argued that Floyd's condition was so serious even bystanders without basic medical training could see he needed help but the officers “chose to do nothing.”

The defense said their training was inadequate. Kueng and Lane both said they deferred to Chauvin as the senior officer at the scene. Thao testified that he relied on the other officers to care for Floyd's medical needs as his attention was elsewhere.

A jury of eight women and four men that appeared to be all-white reached the verdicts after about two days of deliberations. The former officers remain free on bond pending sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

Federal sentencing guidelines rely on complicated formulas that indicate the officers would get much less that life in prison or even death, which are technically possible.