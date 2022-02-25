Black court pick splits Americans

WASHINGTON – Americans are starkly divided by race on the importance of President Joe Biden's promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, with white Americans far less likely to be highly enthusiastic about the idea than Black Americans – and especially Black women.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows 48% of Americans say it's not important to them personally that a Black woman becomes a Supreme Court Justice. Another 23% say that's somewhat important, and 29% say it's very or extremely important.

Only two Black men have served on the nation's highest court, and no Black women have ever been nominated.

The poll shows Biden's pledge is resonating with Black Americans, 63% of whom say it's very or extremely important to them personally that a Black woman serves on the court, compared with just 21% of white Americans and 33% of Hispanics.

Officer in Lousville raid feared attack

Brett Hankison said he believed the Louisville officers who raided Breonna Taylor's apartment were taking fire from an AR-15 rifle, which he said prompted him to fire 10 shots into her apartment.

Hankison said as much to investigators about two weeks after his fellow officers fatally shot Taylor during a nighttime raid of the Black woman's apartment. A recording of the interview was played at Hankison's wanton endangerment trial in Louisville on Thursday. Bullets he fired through Taylor's sliding glass door and bedroom window went into a neighbor's apartment, coming close to striking a man inside.

Parents to stand trial in school shooting

A judge on Thursday ordered the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Rochester Hills District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said following the preliminary examination for Jennifer and James Crumbley that she found enough evidence to send their case to circuit court. They are charged with involuntary manslaughter and accused of making the gun used in the shooting available to the teen. The couple is also accused of failing to intervene when he showed signs of mental distress at home and at school.

Oklahoma senator expected to retire

Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe plans to announce soon that he will retire from Congress before his six-year term is up, triggering a special election this year in Oklahoma to pick his replacement, according to a person with direct knowledge of the senator's plans.

Inhofe, 87, is expected to serve until the current session ends in January, the person said. He was elected to a fifth Senate term in 2020. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details.

Kardashian claims Ye delaying divorce

Kim Kardashian has asked a court to ignore Ye's attempts to slow down their divorce and end their marriage as soon as possible.

She filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court late Wednesday saying Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West, in his own recent filing, began adding conditions to the divorce that would mean changing the couples' prenuptial agreement, and is seeking protections that are unnecessary and based on falsehoods. Kardashian said it's clear he is attempting to delay and is causing damage by doing so.