Oklahoma GOP senator to retire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma's U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, says he will step down before his six-year term is up and that he is “absolutely” at peace with the decision.

In an interview published Friday by the Oklahoman, the 87-year-old Inhofe said he and his wife, Kay, “have decided that we need to have time together.”

Inhofe has held the seat since 1994 and his departure will trigger a special election for his replacement. Inhofe, who was elected to a fifth Senate term in 2020, said he will continue to serve until the next Congress begins in January.

Republicans will be heavily favored to retain the seat; Oklahoma hasn't sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1990.

Veteran guilty of threatening Manchin

A New York man has been convicted of making deadly threats to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and two Fox News personalities. Military veteran Rickey Johnson, 48, of Manhattan was convicted by a jury Thursday in Manhattan federal court of threatening a federal official and making interstate threats.

Sentencing was scheduled for May 25, when he faces up to 20 years in prison. He was acquitted of one count of threatening a public official.

Prosecutors said he posted videos online early last year threatening to kill Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Fox News hosts Greg Gutfeld and Laura Ingraham.

Pelosi lectern wrangler gets 2 months

A Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern and posed for photographs with it during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced Friday to more than two months in prison.

The image of Adam Johnson smiling and waving as he carried Pelosi's podium went viral after the pro-Trump mob's attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Johnson placed the podium in the center of the Capitol Rotunda, posed for pictures and pretended to make a speech, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton sentenced Johnson to 75 days in prison followed by one year of supervised release. The judge also ordered Johnson to pay a $5,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service. Johnson will report to prison at a date to be determined.

Sailor faces court-martial for arson

A sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard will face a court-martial for arson, according to charges filed Friday.

Ryan Mays, 20, faces two counts in military court for the July 2020 blaze that injured dozens of people aboard the amphibious assault ship as the fire burned for five days and sent acrid smoke wafting over San Diego.

Navy prosecutors have said that Mays set the fire because he was disgruntled after dropping out of Navy SEAL training.

Big 'Hank' actually 3-bear battalion

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said DNA evidence shows that the 500-pound black bear the public had nicknamed “Hank the Tank” is, in fact, at least three not-so-little bears who have damaged more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe in recent months.

The state said it will soon begin trapping bears in the South Lake Tahoe area to tag the animals and collect evidence for genetic analysis. The bears will be released in a “suitable habitat.”

The bears are responsible for more than 150 incident reports in the region straddling Northern California and Nevada, including a break-in at a home last week.