New York nixes Russian business

NEW YORK – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Sunday forbidding her state from doing business with Russia, including canceling its investments there.

The governor also said New York will welcome Ukrainian refugees in response to Russia's invasion, noting at a press conference in Albany that her state is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the U.S. About 140,000 of the more than 1 million people in the U.S. who report Ukrainian ancestry live in New York.

Hochul didn't immediately get into specifics regarding her state's economic sanctions against Moscow, but pointed out that New York's economy is larger than that of Russia.

The governor's executive order means the state “will not permit its own investment activity, whether directly or indirectly, to aid Russia as it commits these human rights violations and atrocities.”

Virginia pulls Russian-made vodka

Virginia's Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced Sunday morning that it was removing seven Russian-sourced vodka brands from its shelves.

Leaders in Ohio, Utah and New Hampshire have made similar calls for liquor stores to remove the products, which include Beluga, Hammer & Sickle, Imperia, Mamont, Organika, Russian Standard and ZYR brands.

The Virginia state-run liquor store system attributed the decision to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's call on Saturday for the state to take “decisive action” in support of Ukraine.

The stores will not be removing products such as Stolichnaya and Smirnoff, which are Russian-themed but not produced in Russia. Smirnoff is owned by London-based Diageo and is manufactured in Illinois.

Europe, Canada ban Russian aircraft

Europe and Canada said Sunday they would close their airspace to Russian airlines after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, raising the pressure on the United States to do the same.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union would shut down its airspace for planes owned, registered or controlled by Russians, “including the private jets of oligarchs.”

Canada's transport minister, Omar Alghabra, said his nation was closing its airspace to all Russian planes to hold the country accountable for an unprovoked attack on its neighbor.

The European Union action came after many of its member countries had said they were barring Russian planes or planned to do so by Sunday night.

'SNL' opens with tribute to Ukraine

“Saturday Night Live” opened Saturday with a moving choral tribute to Ukraine as invading Russian forces continued to push toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Instead of a humorous cold-open sketch, “SNL” began on a serious note with a powerful performance from a local choir. The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York sang “Prayer for Ukraine” on a stage adorned with sunflowers – the besieged country's national flower.

At the end of the harmonious a cappella performance, the camera panned down to reveal a table of white candles that spelled out “Kyiv,” as “SNL” cast members Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon solemnly announced: “Live from New York, it's 'Saturday Night.'”

The heartfelt homage comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion in Ukraine, prompting Ukrainian soldiers and citizens alike to fight against missiles, heavy artillery and cyberattacks since Thursday.