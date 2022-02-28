Non-energy sanctions mean profits for Russia

There is a glaring carve-out in President Joe Biden's sanctions against Russia: Oil and natural gas from that country will continue to flow freely to the rest of the world and money will keep flowing into Russia.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Biden defended his decision to preserve access to Russian energy in order “to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.” But some analysts say that excluding an industry at the heart of the Russian economy essentially limits the sanctions and could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Energy exports are the whole game,” said Columbia University historian Adam Tooze. Politicians in the United States and Europe chose to “carve out the one sector that might truly be decisive.”

“I don't think Russia is blind to what is going on, and it must indicate to them that the West does not really have the stomach for a painful fight over Ukraine.”

But the rules issued by the Treasury Department allow Russian energy transactions to keep going through nonsanctioned banks that are not based in the U.S. Administration officials stress that the sanctions are designed to minimize any disruptions to the global energy markets.

But Biden also needs to consider the needs of his European allies. Natural gas from Russia accounts for a third of Europe's consumption. Restricting the world's largest exporter of natural gas and second-largest exporter of oil, after Saudi Arabia, could hurt the unity that U.S. officials say is key to confronting Putin.