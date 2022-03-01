Man kills 3 kids, self during visit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A man shot and killed his three children, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the kids Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The victims included three juveniles under 15 years old, Grassman said. The shooter was estranged from the children's mother, who had a restraining order against him, Sheriff Scott Jones said. Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and the fourth victim was their chaperone, Jones said.

1st trial in Capitol riot set to begin

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.

The first trial for one of the hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions begins this week, with jury selection starting Monday in the case against Guy Wesley Reffitt. The Texas man is charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds, interfering with police officers guarding the building, and threatening his teenage children if they reported him to authorities.

More than 750 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Over 200 have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors carrying a maximum sentence of six months' imprisonment. More than 100 have been sentenced. And at least 90 others have trial dates this year.

Thousands flee flooding in Australia

Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes by Tuesday and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades.

Scores of residents, some with with pets, spent hours trapped on their roofs in recent days by a fast-rising river in the town of Lismore in northern New South Wales state, and dozens of cars were trapped on a bridge in the nearby town of Woodburn over Monday night with both the bridge's approaches submerged.

'The Batman' won't be seen in Russia

Warner Bros. is halting the release of “The Batman” in Russia, just days before it was to open in theaters there, as Hollywood moved to cease distribution plans in the country following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Warner Bros., the Walt Disney Co. and Sony Pictures said Monday that they would “pause” the release of their films in Russia. Each studio has significant upcoming releases that had been set to debut internationally in the coming weeks. “The Batman,” one of the year's more anticipated films, launches Friday in North America and many overseas territories, including Russia.