Southern Baptist head declines to run again

Ed Litton, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the United States, announced Tuesday he will break with tradition and not seek a second term in the top convention role.

Litton, who narrowly fended off an ultraconservative candidate with his 2021 victory, said he plans to spend the next decade promoting racial reconciliation at the local level, something he thinks is best done “as a pastor and not from the office of president of the SBC.”

Litton did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment Tuesday, but in a short video message, he spoke of his plans to bridge the racial divide through “Gospel-based racial reconciliation.” He did not divulge specifics, instead noted the genesis for his racial reconciliation work was in the days after Michael Brown, an 18-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

Litton, the pastor of Redemption Church in Alabama, said a group of Christians who convened in Mobile after Brown's killing, has continued to meet at a local car dealership and has grown in membership over the years.

“We've taken the message of reconciliation to our local community and are continuing to try and shrink the racial divide,” he said.