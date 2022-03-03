Ex-cop in Taylor raid denies wrongdoing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Former Louisville detective Brett Hankison testified in his own defense Wednesday about his actions during the police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead, saying the gunfire began with a muzzle flash that illuminated a shadowy silhouette, and he thought it was someone firing an automatic rifle at his fellow officers.

Hankison is not on trial for the 26-year-old Black woman's death but for firing bullets that went into an adjacent apartment, endangering a pregnant neighbor, her young child and her boyfriend.

Asked if he did anything wrong during the raid, Hankison replied, “absolutely not,” even though he acknowledged firing into the window and patio door. As for Taylor, he said, “She didn't need to die that night.” Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, then stormed out of the courtroom.

Judge rejects 'death penalty' for NRA

A judge rejected an effort by New York Attorney General Letitia Jamesto put the National Rifle Association out of business but will allow her lawsuit accusing top executives of illegally diverting tens of millions of dollars from the powerful gun advocacy organization to proceed.

Manhattan Judge Joel M. Cohen said allegations of NRA officials misspending on personal trips, no-show contracts and other questionable expenditures can be addressed by other remedies, such as fines and restitution, and do not warrant the “corporate death penalty” that James had sought.

Boy killed after bullet hits police car

A plainclothes Philadelphia police officer fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in the back Tuesday night, moments after a bullet was fired into an unmarked car, police said.

Police identified the youth as Thomas Siderio Jr., who died a few minutes after being taken to a hospital. The police statement Wednesday described Siderio as white.

Man admits seditious conspiracy

An Alabama man affiliated with the far-right Oath Keepers militia group pleaded guilty Wednesday to seditious conspiracy for his actions leading up and through the Jan. 6 riot, marking the first person involved in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to be convicted of the rarely used charge.

The sentencing guideline range for Joshua A. James, who also pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, was estimated to be 71/4 to nine years in prison.

Earhart helmet sells for $825,000

A leather helmet that Amelia Earhart wore on a flight across the Atlantic in 1928 and later lost in a crowd of fans in Cleveland has sold at auction for $825,000.

The helmet went to an anonymous bidder in an online-only sale Sunday, a Heritage Auctions spokesperson said.

Moon to get hit by decade-old satellite

The moon is about to get walloped by 3 tons of space junk, a punch that will carve out a crater that could fit several semis.

The leftover rocket, believed to have been launched by China a decade ago, will smash into the far side of the moon at 5,800 mph Friday, away from telescopes' prying eyes. It may take weeks, even months, to confirm the impact through satellite images.