First Black student to enroll at University of Alabama dies

Autherine Lucy Foster, the first Black student to enroll at the University of Alabama, died Wednesday. She was 92.

Foster in 1956 briefly attended classes at the then all-white university. She was expelled three days later after her presence brought protests and threats against her life. Foster, a graduate student studying education, had faced hostile crowds hurling racially charged threats and debris.

The university later celebrated Foster's legacy, her role in desegregating the institution and her bravery. Her death comes less than a week after university officials dedicated the campus building where she briefly attended classes in her honor. At the ceremony, she was also proclaimed a “master teacher.”

“If I am a master teacher, what I hope I am teaching you is that love will take care of everything in our world, don't you think,” Foster said at the dedication ceremony last week.

“It's not your color. It's not how bright you are. It's how you feel about those that you deal with,” Foster said.

In 2019, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by the university, where she had returned and earned a master's degree in education in 1992.

After criticism, trustees abandoned a plan for the building to also keep the name of a one-time governor who led the Ku Klux Klan and to rename it solely for Foster. Rather than Lucy-Graves Hall, the classroom building will be known as Autherine Lucy Hall, trustees decided.

Studio executive Alan Ladd Jr., 84

Alan Ladd Jr., the Oscar-winning producer and studio boss who as a 20th Century Fox executive greenlit “Star Wars,” died Wednesday at 84. No cause of death was given.

Ladd Jr., the son of “Shane” star Alan Ladd, started in the film business as his father's stuntman but rose to become one of its leading – and most widely liked – executives.