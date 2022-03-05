Saturday, March 05, 2022 1:00 am
Kansas teenager shoots, wounds 2
Resource officer returns fire, hits student shooter
Associated Press
OLATHE, Kan. A student shot and wounded an administrator and a school resource officer Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school, and the student also was wounded when the officer returned fire, authorities said.
The male student at Olathe East High School was taken into custody, Olathe police Sgt. Joel Yeldell said, and all three are expected to survive. No other students were injured, he said. Police have not identified the suspect.
Yeldell said the school resource officer notified dispatch over the radio just after 10:30 a.m. that he and an administrator had been shot and wounded by a student in the office. The resource officer said he returned fire, according to Yeldell, shooting and wounding the student.
Ive been shot, the resource officer told dispatchers on radio traffic captured by Broadcastify.com. The officer then said he had applied a tourniquet to himself and that the suspects firearm had been secured.
The dispatcher responded: We got a lot of help headed that way.
Yeldell did not provide additional information on what prompted the shooting.
The good news is that no students were injured, Yeldell said at a news conference. We have an SRO it sounds like that did his job, so thats great news, and the injuries are expected to be survivable.
Yeldell said the student is an adult. The county prosecutors office declined to comment Friday on potential charges.
Overland Park Regional Medical Center said in a statement that one of the three people wounded is in critical condition. The other two have been discharged. The statement said the families are requesting privacy.
Susan Burgett told The Associated Press she was panicked when she heard about a shooting at the school of her 16-year-old daughter, Emerson Burgett. Her daughter texted immediately to tell her she was safe.
The first thought was to panic and imagine that there is a shooter in the hallway and kids screaming but that wasnt what happened thank God, she said while waiting to be reunited with her at the staging site.
