Methodist conservatives to break away in May

A group of theologically conservative United Methodists plans to launch a new worldwide denomination on May 1, impatient to get started after yet another pandemic-related delay to a formalized divorce agreement with their denomination.

The creation of the Global Methodist Church, announced Thursday, was long in the making, organized by conservatives who were fed up with liberal churches continued defiance of the United Methodist Churchs bans on same-sex marriage and the ordination of openly gay clergy.

Global Methodist Church organizers had originally expected to launch the denomination only after the next General Conference of the UMC. That legislative body is the only one that could approve a tentative agreement  unveiled in 2020 after negotiations between conservatives, liberals and centrists  to allow churches and regional groups to leave the denomination and keep their property.

But the General Conference, originally scheduled for 2020, was already delayed for two straight years by the pandemic. On Thursday, the United Methodist Church announced it was pushing off the next gathering yet again  to 2024  due to long delays in the U.S. processing of visa applications. A little more than half of the denominations members live overseas, notably in Africa and the Philippines.

The United Methodist Church claims 6.3 million members in the U.S. and 6.5 million overseas. UMC officials said the visa process has taken as long as 800 days.

The visa issue is a reality that is simply outside our control as we seek to achieve a reasonable threshold of delegate presence and participation, said a statement by Kim Simpson, who chairs the denominations Commission on the General Conference.

But the delay is hastening the breakup of one of the largest religious bodies in the United States.

Already some conservative churches have left the denomination, and more are eager to do so, said a statement from the Global Methodist Church organizers.

Many United Methodists have grown impatient with a denomination clearly struggling to function effectively at the general church level, said the Rev. Keith Boyette, chairman of the Transitional Leadership Council, which is organizing the Global Methodist Church.

Under United Methodist law, church properties are held in trust for the larger denomination. However, there have always been avenues for churches to separate from the denomination, the president of the UMCs Council of Bishops said.