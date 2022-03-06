Michigan police shoot man after standoff

JACKSON, Mich.  An armed man who fled officers in southern Michigan before they caught up with him was shot by police early Saturday after a 45-minute standoff, authorities said.

The 33-year-old Cement City man was taken to a Jackson-area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The incident began with a domestic violence complaint at a Meijer store, police said. The man fled the store before officers arrived.

Officers later spotted his vehicle and pursued it until it broke down about 3 a.m. The man tried to steal another vehicle, but officers from several agencies set up a perimeter and found the man armed with a handgun. The standoff ensued.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Seven officers from Michigan State Police and local law enforcement agencies were placed on administrative leave after the shooting.