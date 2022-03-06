Sunday, March 06, 2022 1:00 am
Michigan police shoot man after standoff
Associated Press
JACKSON, Mich. An armed man who fled officers in southern Michigan before they caught up with him was shot by police early Saturday after a 45-minute standoff, authorities said.
The 33-year-old Cement City man was taken to a Jackson-area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The incident began with a domestic violence complaint at a Meijer store, police said. The man fled the store before officers arrived.
Officers later spotted his vehicle and pursued it until it broke down about 3 a.m. The man tried to steal another vehicle, but officers from several agencies set up a perimeter and found the man armed with a handgun. The standoff ensued.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
Seven officers from Michigan State Police and local law enforcement agencies were placed on administrative leave after the shooting.
