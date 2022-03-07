N. Korea executes spy satellite tests

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea has performed data transmission and other key tests needed to develop a spy satellite, state media said Sunday, in the second such test in about a week, indicating the country intends to conduct a prohibited long-range rocket launch soon.

The moves come as North Korea has been carrying out a spate of ballistic missile launches – including one detected by its neighbors Saturday – in what experts call an attempt to add new weapons systems to its arsenal and pressure the United States into making concessions amid stalled diplomacy.

A spy satellite is among a long wish list of new weapons systems that Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to introduce to cope with what he calls U.S. hostility.

13 Syrian troops killed in bus attack

Militants attacked a military bus traveling on a desert highway in central Syria on Sunday, killing 13 troops including several officers, state media reported.

State news agency SANA said the militants used a variety of weapons in attack in the Palmyra region, adding that 18 soldiers were wounded.

No further details were immediately available and no one claimed responsibility. In the past, Syrian authorities have blamed such attacks on Islamic State group militants, who have been active in southern and central Syria despite losing territorial control in the country since 2019.

1 dead as grenade hits Kashmir market

One person was killed and more than 20 others injured Sunday when an assailant lobbed a grenade at a busy market in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.

According to local media, the target of the attack in Srinagar appeared to have been security personnel. There was a huge crowd in the market when the grenade exploded.

Police said security forces were investigating and that the attacker would be found soon. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim the region in its entirety.

Cuomo speech hints at comeback

Just six months after he resigned from office in disgrace over sexual harassment allegations, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a campaign-like stop at a Brooklyn church Sunday, delivering a speech in which he condemned “cancel culture.”

The public appearance, his first since leaving office, came a week after the Democrat's campaign launched a digital and television advertising campaign pushing a similar message: He was driven from office unfairly.

Cuomo resigned in August, days after an independent probe found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and that he and aides worked to retaliate against an accuser. On Sunday, Cuomo acknowledged his behavior wasn't appropriate but quickly added that nothing he did violated the law.

Jolie pays humanitarian visit to Yemen

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie on Sunday visited war-wrecked Yemen to show solidarity with displaced families in hopes of mobilizing support for an incoming fundraising conference, the United Nations said.

Jolie, who is special envoy for the U.N. on refugee issues, landed in the southern coastal city of Aden, the seat of the internationally recognized government.

“As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I am here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace. The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world,” Jolie said in a post on her Instagram account.