Rain brings hope to region of Florida hit by wildfires

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Fire officials hoped Wednesday that a light, steady rain falling on the Florida Panhandle would help ease three wildfires that have threatened homes and forced hundreds of evacuations in an area that was ravaged by a Category 5 hurricane three years ago.

The rain was a break from five days of dry, windy conditions that had fueled three wildfires in and around Bay County, Florida.

The coastal area was hit in 2018 by Hurricane Michael, which left behind 72 million tons of destroyed trees that have provided fuel for the blazes. The hurricane was directly responsible for 16 deaths and about $25 billion in damage in the U.S.

The rain should allow firefighters access to previously dangerous areas so that they can plow containment lines around the wildfires, fire officials said.

Over the weekend, residents were evacuated from 1,100 houses in Bay County, but more than half were allowed to return home Monday.

So far, only two homes have been destroyed and another dozen damaged, with the destruction occurring last Friday. The fire that caused that damage, the 875-acre Adkins Avenue Fire, was 80% contained Wednesday, fire officials said.

A smaller fire that had caused the evacuation of a state-operated nursing home for veterans, the 197-acre Star Avenue Fire, also was 80% contained Wednesday. Residents were allowed to return earlier in the week.

The largest of the wildfires, the Bertha Swamp Road Fire, grew to more than 33,000 acres Wednesday and was 10% contained. It started in Gulf County and expanded into neighboring Bay and Calhoun counties. An undisclosed number of residents in Calhoun County were evacuated Tuesday.

The Florida Forest Service said Wednesday that 120 wildfires were burning more than 37,000 acres throughout Florida.