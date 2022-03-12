Study bolsters claim that wood is of 1626 shipwreck

In 1626, a ship foundered in stormy seas and wrecked on Cape Cod, where the passengers were aided by the local Indigenous population and the Pilgrims in nearby Plymouth.

Now the most in-depth scientific analysis of timbers found more than 150 years ago has provided the best evidence yet that they belonged to the ill-fated vessel known as the Sparrow-Hawk.

The results of an international, multiyear study on the remains of the ship were published Friday in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.

I am just over the top about this news, said Donna Curtin, executive director of the Pilgrim Hall Museum in Plymouth, which has been in possession of 109 timbers from the Sparrow-Hawk since 1889.

The timbers have long been assumed to be from the roughly 40-foot Sparrow-Hawk  the oldest known shipwreck of English Colonial America  based largely on where they were found, but there always remained some uncertainty.

Historians do know that a small ship bound for Jamestown, Virginia, with a pair of English merchants and several Irish servants on board was driven ashore by a storm in 1626 in what today is the town of Orleans, based on the written accounts of Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford.

Ther was a ship, with many passengers in her and sundrie goods, bound for Virginia, Bradford wrote, going on to describe how the vessel had been at sea for six weeks, how the captain had become sick with scurvy, and they had run out of water and beer.

The passengers were initially aided by members of the Nauset tribe, who spoke English, then taken in by the Pilgrims for nearly a year before they eventually found passage on other boats to Virginia to farm tobacco.

The unrepairable vessel, meanwhile, was buried by shifting sands and lost until 1863, when a storm uncovered the remarkably well-preserved wreckage that was presumed to be the same ship described by Bradford because of where it was found.

Although the original name of the ship remains unknown, it has been referred to since the 1860s as the Sparrow-Hawk.

The wreck has been studied and scrutinized by generations of maritime experts, but had never before gone through such a detailed analysis.

The study used wiggle-match dating, a form of radiocarbon analysis, and dendrochronology, the study of tree ring growth, to narrow down roughly when the Sparrow-Hawk was built.

The wiggle-match dating indicated that the wood used to make the ship was harvested between 1556 and 1646, according to the study.

We cannot say with 100% certainty that this is the Sparrow-Hawk, Curtin said.

But we can say with much more confidence than ever before that what we have is compatible with the story in Gov. Bradfords journal.