Museum of Modern Art video shows man stabbing 2 workers

NEW YORK – Video from the Museum of Modern Art shows the moment a man leaped over a reception desk and stabbed two employees as they tried to flee Saturday.

The video released by New York City police shows a man police identified as 60-year-old Gary Cabana entering the museum lobby through a revolving door then climbing onto the desk and jumping over it as a man carrying what appears to be a walkie-talkie tries in vain to stop him.

Police were still searching for Cabana as of Sunday morning.

The man, wearing a black wool hat and a surgical mask, approaches three employees who are trapped in the small space and stabs one of them – a young woman who is able to run away seconds later – though not before she is stabbed again in the back.

The attacker then stabs the second employee as the man with the walkie-talkie hurls a notebook at him. That appears to distract the attacker long enough for the second victim to flee. The third employee can be seen getting up from the ground after the attacker runs away.

Authorities said Saturday that the two museum employees, a 24-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, were both stable with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names weren't released.

According to police, Cabana was denied entrance Saturday for previous incidents of disorderly conduct. John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said his membership had been revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum in recent days.

A letter informing Cabana of his expired membership had been sent out Friday, but he came to the museum Saturday saying he intended to see a film there, according to police.

The department has no record of a previous arrest for the man.