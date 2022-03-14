Ukrainian mom dies in bus crash in Italy

ROME – A bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturned on a major highway in northern Italy at dawn on Sunday, killing a young mother, Italian firefighters and news reports said.

Italian state TV said there were also five people injured, none seriously and that the rest of those aboard were safely evacuated after the bus landed on its side on a grassy slope just beyond a highway guardrail and near a farm field.

The victim was a 32-year-old woman whose two children, ages 5 and 10, suffered bruises in the crash, the Italian news agency LaPresse said. A newspaper said the woman was crushed under the bus.

Obama tests positive, 'feeling fine'

Former President Barack Obama said Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

“I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said on Twitter. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

Obama encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S. There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.

Florida train kills pedestrian

Authorities say a Brightline train struck and killed a pedestrian, raising the death toll to 59 since the higher-speed train line resumed operations in South Florida in 2017.

News outlets say police in Hollywood, Florida, are investigating the death. The collision late Saturday happened a short distance from a homeless shelter in Hollywood where there are no intersections for pedestrians for a half-mile, but there are small no-trespassing signs by the tracks.

Brightline has the worst fatality rate in the nation, according to an ongoing Associated Press analysis of Federal Railroad Administration data. Most have been caused by drivers going around crossing gates, pedestrians trying to beat trains and suicides.

Camel on the loose kills 2 in Tennessee

A rampaging camel on the loose in Tennessee killed two men and then attacked a police car, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to Shirley Farms in Obion, where they found Bobby Matheny, 42, and Tommy Gunn, 67, unconscious on the ground, according to the Obion County Sheriff's Office. Police said the men had just been attacked Thursday by the animal, which was running free on the property when they arrived. As deputies were trying to load one of the victims into a waiting ambulance, the camel emerged and again started to attack. This time it targeted a sheriff's vehicle. “It was at this time officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene,” officials said in a news release.

It's not clear how the camel initially got loose, but Shirley Farms is also home to a playground and a popular petting zoo.

Smollett moved to psychiatric ward

Officials at Cook County Jail in Chicago moved former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett to a psychiatric ward after deeming him a risk of self-harm, according to his brother Jocqui Smollett.

Two days after Smollett, 39, was sentenced to five months for lying to police about a made-up homophobic and racist attack over three years, the actor's sibling said, “I want to just make it clear to folks that he is in no way, shape or form at risk of self-harm.”

After receiving his sentence Thursday, the actor declared he “is not suicidal.” “If anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself,” he said at the courthouse.