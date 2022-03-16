9 killed, including 6 college students, in Texas collision

Associated Press

ANDREWS, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university's golf teams.

Sgt. Steven Blanco says a pickup truck crossed the center line of a highway Tuesday night and crashed into a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams. They had been returning from a tournament in Midland, Texas.

Blanco says six students were killed, along with a faculty member. The driver of the pickup and its passenger were also killed.

He says two students were taken by helicopter to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.