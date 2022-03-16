Nominee for Fed withdraws name

WASHINGTON – Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her nomination Tuesday to a position on the Federal Reserve's board of governors after a key Democrat had joined with all Senate Republicans to oppose her confirmation.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Monday that he opposed Raskin's confirmation, and all Republicans in the evenly split 50-50 Senate had indicated that they planned to block her nomination for the position of the Fed's top banking regulator.

Republicans have argued that Raskin would use the Fed's regulatory authority to discourage banks from lending to oil and gas companies. Democrats countered that Raskin simply wants the Fed to consider the risks that climate change poses to banks, insurance companies and other financial firms.

Suspect in homeless killings arrested

A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington was arrested early Tuesday. Police said at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks. The suspect, Gerald Brevard, was arrested in Washington.

MoMA stabbing suspect arrested

A man suspected of stabbing two workers at New York's Museum of Modern Art was arrested in Philadelphia early Tuesday after setting his hotel room on fire, police said. Gary Cabana, 60, had been sought by police since Saturday.

No charges in police foot chase deaths

No charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers who chased and fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez within days of each other last year, prompting sharp criticism of how the department handles foot pursuits. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said Tuesday there was insufficient evidence to charge the officers.

Saget may have struck carpeted floor

Fractures around Bob Saget's eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft,” such as a carpeted floor, according to a report released Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando.

Singing coach shoved to ground dies

An 87-year-old singing coach died Tuesday of head injuries from being shoved to the ground on a New York City street, police said. Barbara Maier Gustern, who had worked with performers on Broadway and beyond, hit her head and was critically injured in the attack Thursday night.

Police are searching for a woman seen on surveillance video who came up behind Gustern and pushed her to the ground.

DNA identifies 'Little Miss Nobody'

A little girl whose burned remains were found over 60 years ago in the Arizona desert has been identified using DNA as 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos of New Mexico, the Yavapai County sheriff's office said. The child buried under the name “Little Miss Nobody” was found July 31, 1960.

Ever stuck: Team tries to free ship

A salvage team and naval architects are working together to figure out how to free the Ever Forward cargo ship that ran aground Sunday night in Chesapeake Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The ship is not blocking any navigation, unlike its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which got stuck and blocked traffic for days in the Suez Canal nearly a year ago.