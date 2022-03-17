College golfers among 9 dead in West Texas crash

HOBBS, N.M. – Nine people have died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said.

Those killed in the Tuesday evening crash included University of the Southwest students from Portugal and Mexico. Two Canadian students were hospitalized in critical condition

A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles east of the New Mexico state line and crashed into a van carrying members of the university's men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Team member Jasmin Collum had been scheduled to play but at the last minute decided instead to visit her parents in Houston, her mother said.

“I told her God has a plan for her and that's why she's OK,” Tonya Collum said. “We knew all those people on board. Basically the whole team is gone or in the hospital.”

The National Transportation Safety Board was sending an investigative team to the crash site Wednesday, spokesman Eric Weiss said.

The golf team was traveling in a 2017 Ford Transit van that was towing a box trailer when it collided with the truck, and both vehicles burst into flames, Weiss said. It happened on a two-lane asphalt highway where the speed limit is 75 mph, though investigators have not yet determined how fast either vehicle was traveling, he said.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state's border with Texas.