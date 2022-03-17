Thursday, March 17, 2022 1:00 am
NASA physicist, expert on solar wind dies at 94
Associated Press
CHICAGO – Eugene Parker, a physicist who theorized the existence of solar wind and became the first person to witness the launch of a spacecraft bearing his name, has died at 94, his son and the University of Chicago said Wednesday.
Colleagues hailed Parker as a visionary in his field of heliophysics, focused on the study of the sun and other stars. He is best known for his 1958 theory of the existence of solar wind – a supersonic flow of particles off the sun's surface.
