Thursday, March 17, 2022 1:00 am

NASA physicist, expert on solar wind dies at 94

Associated Press

CHICAGO – Eugene Parker, a physicist who theorized the existence of solar wind and became the first person to witness the launch of a spacecraft bearing his name, has died at 94, his son and the University of Chicago said Wednesday.

Colleagues hailed Parker as a visionary in his field of heliophysics, focused on the study of the sun and other stars. He is best known for his 1958 theory of the existence of solar wind – a supersonic flow of particles off the sun's surface.

