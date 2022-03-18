Moderna asks for 4th-shot approval

WASHINGTON – Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.

The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer's request this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.

In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to provide flexibility” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the “appropriate use” of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, “including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities.”

35 firms set to make generic virus pill

Nearly three dozen companies worldwide will soon start making generic versions of Pfizer's coronavirus treatment pill, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool that negotiated the deal said Thursday.

The Medicines Patent Pool said in a statement that agreements signed with 35 companies should help make Pfizer's antiviral nirmatrelvir, or Paxlovid, available to more than half of the world's population.

FBI: 6 suspects in Black college threats

As the nation's historically Black colleges remain on edge after receiving dozens of bomb threats in recent weeks, federal law enforcement officials said they have identified six suspects who they believe are responsible for most of the racially motivated crimes.

More than a third of America's 101 historically Black colleges and universities have been targeted by calls or emails threatening to set off bombs on their campuses since early January, with the vast majority arriving during the celebration of Black History Month in February.

At a congressional hearing Thursday, federal law enforcement agencies said they are working aggressively to make arrests in the 59 cases, calling the case their “highest priority.” All six suspects are juveniles, according to the FBI.

Decades-old reservoir plan gets boost

A long-delayed plan to build a giant reservoir in Northern California to help withstand the U.S. West's notorious droughts got a huge financial boost Thursday when the federal government signaled its intent to lend the project nearly $2.2 billion – about half of the estimated cost to design, plan and build it.

The proposal would flood what's left of the town of Sites, a tiny community with just a handful of residents nestled in a valley of the coastal range mountains in rural Colusa County. The idea has been around since the 1950s, but there has never been enough money or political will to move it forward.

Parton remains on Rock Hall ballot

Dolly Parton is still on the list of this year's nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite the country icon asking to be removed because she hasn't “earned that right.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement Thursday that, in effect, it is up to the voters to decide whether Parton is elected.