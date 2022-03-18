US Olympian, father among targets in Chinese spy case

U.S. Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu and her father Arthur Liu – a former political refugee – were among those targeted in a spying operation that the Justice Department alleges was ordered by the Chinese government, the elder Liu says.

Arthur Liu told The Associated Press he had been contacted by the FBI last October, and warned about the scheme just as his 16-year-old daughter was preparing for the Winter Olympics that took place in Beijing in February. Liu said he did not tell his daughter about the issue so as not to scare her or distract her from the competition.

Liu said a man called him last November, months before the Olympics, claiming to be an official with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and asked for his and his daughters' passport numbers. Arthur Liu refused to provide them and said he would call his contact at Team USA the next day.

Glitch idles trains across Poland

Major malfunctions in the electronic control systems of railway networks in Poland and Italy have caused significant delays and cancellations along train routes, railway authorities in both countries said Thursday.

Poland's PKP PLK railway company Director Miroslaw Skubiszynski, said that the sudden outage took place at 0300GMT Thursday and affected 19 out of Poland's 33 control centers, idling train traffic on some 500 miles of railroads.

UK ferry workers furious at firings

A ferry operator owned by the government of Dubai sparked a furious response from workers and criticism from British authorities Thursday after firing 800 U.K.-based crew members without notice amid plans to replace them with cheaper staff.

P&O Ferries, one of the largest ferry operators in the United Kingdom, said the workers would be laid off with “immediate effect.” The government warned that travelers could expect 10 days of disruption on routes to Ireland, Northern Ireland, France and the Netherlands.

Workers, many of whom were fired by Zoom message, reacted angrily after receiving no advance notice of their dismissal and being told that the ferries would be staffed by a third-party crew provider. Some locked themselves on their vessels in protest.

Germany prepares to ease virus rules

The German government on Thursday defended its decision to let many pandemic restrictions expire this weekend, even as the country hit a new record high for newly confirmed cases. Germany's disease control agency reported 294,931 new cases in the past 24 hours.

“We are now entering a new phase of the pandemic in which we, like almost all of our neighboring countries, can do without most of the protective measures,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after a meeting with Germany's 16 state governors.

Meanwhile, German lawmakers debated proposals for a general COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all adults, which Scholz has backed.

War postpones Mars mission

Because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Europe is going to have to wait at least several more years and may need NASA's help before its first planned Mars rover can drill into the planet's dusty surface, seeking signs of whether it ever hosted life.

The European Space Agency said Thursday that it will no longer attempt to send the ExoMars rover aloft this year on a Russian rocket and may now have to strip out the mission's many Russian components.

Clock ticking on Italy glacier study

Italian scientists are racing against time to study, scan and sample Europe's southernmost glacier before it melts and disappears as a result of rising global temperatures.

Researchers conducted a preliminary radar survey of the Calderone glacier in Italy's central Apennine Mountains on Sunday and plan to return next month to drill into it and take samples. The aim is to extract chunks of the glacier and store them in Antarctica for future study.

“This glacier can tell us the Mediterranean's climate and environmental history,” said researcher Jacopo Gabrieli, of the Institute of Polar Sciences at the Italian National Council of Research.

BBC apologizes to Diana's aide

The BBC said Thursday that it has apologized and paid a “substantial” sum to Princess Diana's private secretary over subterfuge used to get an explosive television interview with the late royal.

The U.K.'s national broadcaster said it acknowledged that “serious harm” was caused to Patrick Jephson by the circumstances in which the 1995 interview, conducted by BBC journalist Martin Bashir, was obtained.

The 1995 interview, in which Diana discussed the breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles was watched by 23 million people in Britain and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

A report last year by a retired senior judge found Bashir used “deceitful behavior” to get the interview, including showing Diana's brother fake bank statements that falsely suggested members of Diana's inner circle were being paid to spy on her.