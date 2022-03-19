Ex-deputy guilty in teen's slaying

CABOT, Ark. – A former Arkansas deputy was convicted Friday of negligent homicide and sentenced to a year in jail for fatally shooting an unarmed white teenager whose death last year drew the attention of national civil rights leaders.

Jurors acquitted Michael Davis of the more serious offense of manslaughter while finding him guilty of the misdemeanor charge in the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a June 23 traffic stop outside Cabot, a city of about 26,000 roughly 30 miles northeast of Little Rock. The maximum jail term that Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff's office, faced was one year.

Davis, who is white, told investigators he shot Brittain once in the neck during the stop outside an auto repair shop after the teen exited his truck and reached into the bed of the pickup while failing to comply with Davis' commands to show his hands. A passenger and another witness testified they never heard Davis tell the teen to show his hands.

1 dead as wildfires hit Central Texas

Fire crews in Central Texas struggled Friday to contain massive, windswept wildfires that burned homes, destroyed a church and left a sheriff's deputy dead.

Strengthened by drought conditions, the fires merged to form what officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas. Hundreds of homes were evacuated in smaller communities. Officials in Eastland County reported the death of a sheriff's deputy, Barbara Fenley, who they said was trying to save people from the fires. It's unclear how or when she died.

As of Friday afternoon, the fires had burned about 70.9 square miles, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. It was only 4% contained.

California lowers water allocations

California's urban water users and farmers who rely on supplies from state reservoirs will get less than planned this year as fears of a third consecutive dry year become reality, state officials announced Friday.

Water agencies that serve 27 million people and 750,000 acres of farmland, will get just 5% of what they've requested this year from state supplies beyond what's needed for critical activities such as drinking and bathing. That's down from the 15% allocation state officials had announced in January, after a wet December fueled hopes of a lessening drought.

House passes ban on hairstyle bias

Black people who wear hairstyles like Afros, cornrows or tightly coiled twists should not face bias in society, school and the workplace, the U.S. House said Friday in voting to make it explicit that such discrimination is a violation of federal civil rights law.

“There are folks in this society who think because your hair is kinky, it is braided, it is in knots or it is not straightened blonde and light brown, that you somehow are not worthy of access,” Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, the lead sponsor of the bill, said during debate on the House floor.

The House voted 235-189 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of hair texture and hairstyles. The bill now goes to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. President Joe Biden has said he would sign the bill, known as the Crown Act, into law.