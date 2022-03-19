Biden to China's Xi: Don't aid Russia

WASHINGTON – Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

There was no indication he got any assurance in return. In fact, Xi blamed the U.S. for the crisis and insisted with a Chinese proverb that the next move was up to Biden: “He who tied the bell to the tiger must take it off,” Xi said, according to a Chinese government readout.

More formally after the nearly two-hour conversation, China's Foreign Ministry deplored “conflict and confrontation” as “not in anyone's interest,” but assigned no blame to Russia and said nothing of next steps.

At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said, “China has to make a decision for themselves, about where they want to stand and how they want the history books to look at them and view their actions.” She declined to detail possible consequences Biden specified to the Chinese president if his country provides support for the Russian invasion.

But a senior administration official who briefed reporters following the leaders' call said that Biden pointed to the economic isolation that Russia has faced – including economy-battering sanctions and major Western corporations suspending operations – as he sought to underscore the costs that China might suffer.

Xi urged the U.S. and Russia, which have had limited engagement since the Feb. 24 invasion, to negotiate. He noted China's donations of humanitarian aid for Ukraine, while accusing the U.S. of provoking Russia and fueling the conflict by shipping arms to the embattled country. He also renewed China's criticism of sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion, according to state media. As in the past, Xi did not use the terms war or invasion to describe Russia's actions.

Ahead of the call, Psaki noted Beijing's “rhetorical support” of Putin and an “absence of denunciation” of Russia's invasion.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying pushed back, calling the U.S. administration “overbearing” for suggesting China risks falling on the wrong side of history.

The two leaders also discussed the longer-simmering U.S.-China dispute over Taiwan. In a reminder of China's threat to assert its claim by force, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, just hours before the Biden-Xi call. The U.S. is legally obligated to ensure the self-governing island democracy can defend itself and treats threats to it with “grave concern.”

Beijing's leaders would like to be supportive of Russia, but they also recognize how badly the Russian military action is going as an overmatched Ukrainian military has put up stiff resistance, according to a Western official familiar with current intelligence assessments.

The official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Beijing is weighing the potential “reputational blowback” of being associated with the Russian camp. The Chinese response to Russia's request for help is still being formulated, the official said.

Though seen as siding with Russia, China has also reached out to Ukraine, with its ambassador to the country on Monday quoted as saying: “China is a friendly country for the Ukrainian people. As an ambassador, I can responsibly say that China will forever be a good force for Ukraine, both economically and politically.”