1 dead in gunfight at Arkansas event

DUMAS, Ark. – One man was killed and 27 people were wounded when two people got into a gunfight during a car show that's part of an annual community event in a small southeast Arkansas town, authorities said Sunday.

Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant said that several children were among the wounded, including two younger than 2.

The car show is part of a community event held each spring called Hood-Nic, which is short for neighborhood picnic. The Hood-Nic Foundation's mission is to “rebuild, reunite, and respond to the needs of the youth in our communities.”

The event, which helps raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, also included a bonfire, a basketball tournament, musical performances and a balloon release.

6 dead as car slams into revelers

A car slammed at high speed into Carnival revelers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life-threatening injuries, authorities said, adding many others were lightly injured.

The prosecutor's office said two local people in their 30s were arrested at the scene in Strépy-Bracquegnies, 30 miles south of Brussels. Prosecutors said, in the early stages of their investigation, there were no elements to suspect a terror motive.

In an age-old tradition, Carnival revelers had gathered at dawn. It was supposed to be a day of deliverance. Instead, said mayor Jacques Gobert, “what happened turned it into a national catastrophe.”

Justice Thomas hospitalized

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized Friday with flu-like symptoms and treated with intravenous antibiotics for an infection, the U.S. Supreme Court said.

The 73-year-old justice's symptoms have eased, he is “resting comfortably,” and he expects to be released from Washington's Sibley Hospital in a day or two, the court said in a statement issued Sunday.

Thomas will take part in any cases he misses using the briefs, audio and transcripts, the court said. The justices hear arguments in four cases this week, starting today.

Shooting erupts in Austin near SXSW

Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival.

The Austin Police Department tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m.

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims' injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital. The shooting took place in an area with several bars near where some SXSW festival events are held.

In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close, prompting Austin's police chief to pledge more security for the city's entertainment district. The coronavirus pandemic forced the festival to go virtual the last two years.

Noted ultra-Orthodox rabbi dies at 94

Hundreds of thousands of people attended the funeral Sunday of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi in a city in central Israel.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94, one of the most influential scholars in the country's religious community, died Friday. He was born in Pinsk, Belarus, and moved to what was then British-ruled Palestine as a child. He was one of the few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust and was revered by many in the Jewish religious world.