In Alaska, sparks flying over state constitution

JUNEAU, Alaska – Simmering public anger in Alaska over the legislature's failure to settle the state's most radioactive issue – how big a check residents should receive from the state's oil wealth fund – is colliding with a once-a-decade opportunity for political activists: The chance for voters to call a convention to amend the state's constitution.

The frustration over the long-festering oil check question is providing a tail wind for groups seeking to change the constitution to address a range of hot button topics, such as restricting abortion and altering the process for selecting judges in a way that opponents say could make the process more partisan.

This year's political turbulence could turn what is usually an overlooked ballot question into a high-stakes fight over the direction of the state.

A convention would open Alaska's foundational document to any type of revision, something opponents consider dangerous in an era of deep partisan divides, culture wars and campaigns fueled by deep-pocketed donors from out of state.

Talking about changing the constitution is “like walking around in a dynamite storage room with a lighter. You better know what you're doing,” said John Coghill, a conservative former state lawmaker whose father was one of the delegates to Alaska's original constitutional convention.

Alaska is one of three states where voters will decide this fall whether to call a convention to consider amendments to their constitution.

The question has gained little attention in Missouri and has generated only mild interest so far in New Hampshire, where a group opposed to COVID-19 mandates and restrictions has discussed starting a campaign to advocate for a convention. That group, Rebuild NH, hasn't yet said what amendments it might favor.

In all, 14 states are required to hold periodic elections asking voters whether to convene a constitutional convention. Delegates typically have free rein to propose revisions – or even entirely new constitutions – that would then go back to voters for ratification.

State constitutional conventions called by voters have become increasingly rare. More than 30 such ballot questions have failed since Rhode Island voters last authorized one in 1984.

Voters in New Hampshire haven't authorized one since 1982. Delegates at that gathering debated more than 100 amendments, with 10 making it to the ballot. Voters approved six, including measures that required the legislature to meet annually instead of every other year and ensuring polling places would be accessible to disabled voters.

The country is more divided today.

“Whereas at one point a constitutional convention was seen as a way to empower the people and overcome challenges that they saw with the operation of government, the people now no longer have trust that constitutional conventions will work out,” said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who studies the topic. “There's significant fear of runaway conventions or opening the Pandora's box of issues.”

That's what is emerging in Alaska, where some groups are taking sides on the question that will be on the November ballot.

The Alaska Supreme Court has interpreted the state constitution's right to privacy as encompassing abortion rights, but many conservatives want to do away with that interpretation.