Biden allots $3 billion to disaster relief fund

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is allocating nearly $3 billion in disaster relief funding to cover recovery efforts by multiple state and local governments.

The Community Development Block Grants, announced Tuesday, include $2.2 billion to 10 local governments and 13 state governments for 16 major disasters that took place in 2021. These include wildfires in California and Colorado, ice storms in Texas, and damage wrought by Hurricane Ida in multiple states from Louisiana to New Jersey.

An additional $723 million is being sent to five previously announced recipients of disaster relief grants for incidents dating back to 2020 – including Hurricane Sally in Alabama and Florida, and Hurricane Zeta in Mississippi. The extra money, according to a statement from HUD, will cover a “higher level of need than previously calculated for disasters in those states.”

Teens charged in violent carjack

Four teenagers face murder charges in connection with a carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dying on a New Orleans street, her arm severed after she was dragged a block by her own car, officials said Tuesday.

Police chief Shaun Ferguson said tips led to the arrests of the teens – a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls – in the hours after the Monday afternoon carjacking. Ferguson said he will recommend that they be charged as adults.

Six teens killed in car-semi crash

Six female teenage students in a passenger vehicle have been killed in a collision with a semi in southern Oklahoma, Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. The condition of the semi driver was not immediately known.

Details of teacher killing revealed

Two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body, police allege in court documents publicly released Tuesday.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, 66. Her body was found Nov. 3.

Details of the case had been sealed.

Trial on secret China work begins

Federal prosecutors alleged Tuesday that a Kansas researcher illegally kept his work with a Chinese university secret, while the defense countered that he was merely “moonlighting.”

The conflicting portrayals came during opening statements in the trial of Feng “Franklin” Tao in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges of wire and program fraud.

Woman arraigned in shoving death

A 26-year-old woman charged in the death of an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach hurled an epithet at her before shoving her to the ground and walking away, prosecutors said at an arraignment Tuesday.

Lauren Pazienza, of Long Island, turned herself in earlier Tuesday to face a manslaughter charge in the death of Barbara Maier Gustern, who was critically injured March 10 after she was shoved to the ground. She died March 15.

Miami Beach extends curfew

Miami Beach city commissioners agreed Tuesday to extend an emergency midnight curfew through at least Monday in response to violent spring break incidents that saw five people wounded in two separate shootings.