Louisiana picking up after deadly storms

ARABI, La. – Louisiana National Guardsmen and other responders went door-to-door in areas around New Orleans on Wednesday as the region dug out from overnight tornadoes, with Gov. John Bel Edwards declaring a state of emergency and calling the destruction “devastating.”

Other tornadoes spawned by the same system caused so much damage in Texas that the governor declared a disaster in 16 counties. Buildings were shredded in Alabama, where torrential rainfall was recorded. Two people were killed and multiple others were injured as the storm front blew across the South, upending homes and the lives of the residents in them.

After flying over the area Wednesday, he walked the streets of the tornado-stricken Arabi community near New Orleans, greeting storm victims picking through the wreckage of their homes.

“It's awfully sad,” Edwards said. “The good news is most of your neighbors outside of this narrow swath – they're able to help.”

There were “no injuries, casualties or significant damage reported in Orleans Parish,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Wednesday, but tornadoes touched down in Arabi, just east of the city, and further east in Lacombe, across Lake Pontchartrain.

The National Weather Service said the Arabi damage had been caused by a tornado of at least EF-3 strength, meaning it had winds of 158-206 mph, while the Lacombe-area twister was an EF-1, with winds as strong as 90 mph.

Residents of Arabi swept up broken glass and tried to salvage their belongings. The community next to New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward was wrecked by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and again last year by Hurricane Ida.

Michelle Malasovich was texting relatives from her home in Arabi when “all of a sudden the lights started flickering.”

“It just kept getting louder and louder,” Malasovich said of the storm. After the storm passed, some columns were blown off their porch and Malasovich's Jeep's windows were blown out. Others fared worse: “Our neighbor's house is in the middle of the street right now.”

The couple inside that home emerged from the wreckage seeking help to rescue their daughter, who was on a breathing machine and trapped inside, neighbors and authorities said. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis later said the girl was “doing fine.”