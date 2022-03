Museum to honor veterans who earned highest honor

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ground was broken Friday for a new museum in Texas to honor those who have been awarded the nation's highest military honor.

The National Medal of Honor Museum will be built in Arlington, just west of Dallas. The museum will use permanent and rotating exhibits to tell the stories of the recipients of the medal, which is awarded by Congress for risking life in combat beyond the call of duty.

“When you look at the Medal of Honor recipient, you are looking at someone who has demonstrated gallantry under impossible odds, you are looking at someone who has placed duty above self, you are looking at someone who understands the meaning of sacrifice in the most profound way,” former President George W. Bush said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “And you are looking at a person of integrity, fortitude and patriotism. You are looking at honor.”

Fifteen Medal of Honor recipients attended the ceremony, including 98-year-old Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, who is the nation's last living recipient from World War II. About 3,500 service members have received the award.

The museum is expected to open in 2024.