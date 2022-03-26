Teen falls to death on ride at Florida amusement park

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando's tourist district.

Sheriff's officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year at Icon Park on the city's International Drive.

The teen was identified Friday as Tyre Sampson, who was visiting central Florida from Missouri with a friend's family. Detectives investigating the death will look into whether it was intentional or accidental, said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

“It appears to be just a terrible tragedy,” Mina said. “We will see moving forward what that results in.”

Sampson was taken to a hospital, where he died, sheriff's officials said. No additional details about the teen or the case were immediately released.

A man who witnessed what happened told a 911 dispatcher that Sampson seemed to slip out of his seat when the ride braked as it approached the bottom.

“Bam, went straight through his chair and dropped,” the man said on the 911 call. “It was the biggest smack I ever heard in my life. I seen him hit the ground.”

A woman who called 911 told a dispatcher that Sampson was facedown, wasn't responsive and appeared to have broken his arms and legs.

A video aired by NBC's “Today” show Friday morning appears to show passengers on the ride discussing issues with a seat restraint Thursday night.

The ride then began its trek up the tower before someone is later seen falling from the ride.