Crews containing Colorado blaze

BOULDER, Colo. – A wildfire south of Boulder that forced almost 20,000 people to flee was listed at 35% contained by Sunday afternoon and most evacuations had been lifted, officials with Boulder Fire-Rescue said. The fire, which ignited Saturday, burned to within 1,000 yards of homes on the west end of Boulder, said Mike Smith, incident commander. No homes were lost and no injuries were reported, he said.

Work on Sunday focused on reinforcing the fire line and making sure the fire didn't burn toward the city of Boulder or down toward Eldorado Canyon, Smith said. Crews were working to corral the fire into an area of rocks and snow.

Cousins fatally shot during livestream

Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident.

Police are still investigating Friday's shooting of 12-year-old Paris Harvey and 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey, but initially described it as a murder-suicide.

Paris and Kuaron were alone in a bathroom making a video in the mirror before the shooting happened. After Kuaron was shot, the video showed Paris reaching for the gun. Both children were shot in the head.

“It wasn't a situation where they were arguing or anything like that,” said Susan Dyson, the girl's grandmother, who watched the video.

Ex-bishop admits covering up abuse

The former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, New York, has acknowledged covering up allegations of sexual abuse against children by priests in part to avoid scandal and protect the reputation of the diocese.

Howard J. Hubbard made the admission during a deposition taken last year. A judge ordered the deposition released Friday. During the four-day deposition, Hubbard named several priests who had been accused of sexual abuse who were referred to treatment and later returned to ministry, without public notification. Hubbard testified he didn't report the allegations because he didn't feel he was required by law to do so.

School gives missile to vets museum

People donate items to classrooms and teachers all the time, but an Alabama school is turning around the theme by donating a missile and a tank-like carrier painted red, white and blue to a veterans museum.

An MGM-52 Lance Missile, once capable of delivering nuclear or conventional weapons before it was deactivated at the end of the Cold War, and an M752 launcher have sat outside the old Athens High School for decades. They were donated to the school's ROTC program in the 1970s.

The equipment is being given to the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives for restoration.

William to respect Caribbean decisions

As Caribbean nations debate their relationship with the British crown, Prince William says he will support and respect whatever decision the people make.

William, second in line to the throne, made the comments after an eight-day tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas during which he and wife Kate were celebrated but also criticized as being “tone deaf” for perpetuating images of Britain's colonial rule. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the royals his country intended to become a republic, removing the British monarch as its head of state.

The young royals visited three nations as representatives of Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrates the 70th anniversary of her reign this year.