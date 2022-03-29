Shanghai begins strict lockdown

BEIJING – China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai as questions are raised about the economic toll of the nation's “zero-COVID” strategy.

Shanghai, China's financial capital and largest city with 26 million people, had managed its smaller previous outbreaks with limited lockdowns of housing compounds and workplaces where the virus was spreading.

But the citywide lockdown that will be conducted in two phases will be China's most extensive since the central city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, confined its 11 million people to their homes for 76 days in early 2020. Millions more have been kept in lockdown since then.

Shanghai's Pudong financial district and nearby areas will be locked down from Monday to Friday as mass testing gets underway, the local government said. In the second phase of the lockdown, the vast downtown area west of the Huangpu River that divides the city will start its own five-day lockdown Friday.

Leniency urged for S. Dakota official

A South Dakota House committee recommended on Monday that the state's attorney general face no impeachment charges for his actions surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash.

Gov. Kristi Noem had pushed for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a fellow Republican, to be removed from office. But a Republican-controlled House committee voted on party lines to issue a report that found his actions did not merit impeachment. Individual House lawmakers may still bring impeachment charges against Ravnsborg, but the committee's decision was a major setback for those trying to remove him from office.

The two Democrats on the nine-member committee issued a minority report that recommended he be impeached.

Massive worker strike begins in India

Millions of workers began a nationwide two-day strike across India on Monday to express their anger at the government's economic policies and to back demands for improved rights for industrial workers, employees and farmers.

About a dozen of the country's labor unions that have organized the strike want the government to provide universal social security cover for workers in the vast unorganized sector, hike the minimum wage under its flagship employment guarantee program and stop the privatization of public sector banks. The strikers are also demanding the government halt its plans to monetize state assets.

Lou Gehrig's disease drug frowned on

Federal health regulators issued a negative review Monday of a closely watched experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig's disease, after months of lobbying by patient advocates urging approval.

The drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has become a rallying cause for patients with the deadly neurodegenerative disease ALS, their families and members of Congress who've joined in pushing the Food and Drug Administration to greenlight the drug.

But regulators said in a review that the company's small study was “not persuasive,” due to missing data, errors in enrolling patients and other problems. On Wednesday, a panel of FDA advisers will take a non-binding vote on whether the drug should be approved.