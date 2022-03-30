Panel limits reparations to slave descendants

California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans voted 5-4 Tuesday to limit state compensation to the descendants of Black people who were in the U.S. in the 19th century.

The group said that a compensation and restitution plan based on lineage as opposed to race has the best change of surviving a legal challenge. They also said that Black immigrants who chose to migrate to the U.S. in the 20th and 21st centuries did not share the trauma of people who were kidnapped and enslaved.

They also opened eligibility to free Black people who migrated to the country in the 19th century, given possible difficulties in documenting genealogy and the risk at the time of becoming enslaved.

Others had argued that reparations should include all Black people in the U.S., regardless of lineage, who suffer from systemic racism in housing, education and employment. They also said it was difficult to prove lineage and that slaveholders often shipped people to work in various plantations in and outside the country.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the two-year reparations task force in 2020, making California the only state to move ahead with a study and plan, with a mission to study the institution of slavery and its harms and to educate the public about its findings.

The committee is not even a year into its two-year work, and there is no compensation plan of any kind on the table.

California’s Secretary of State Shirley Weber, who authored the legislation creating the task force, argued passionately for prioritizing U.S. descendants.