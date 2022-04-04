Lithuania opts to halt Russian gas

VILNIUS, Lithuania – Lithuania says it has cut itself off entirely from gas imports from Russia, apparently becoming the first of the European Union's 27 nations using Russian gas to break its energy dependence upon Moscow.

Lithuania managed to reduce imports of Russian gas to zero on Saturday, a move seen a milestone in achieving energy independence in the former Soviet republic of 2.8 million, the energy ministry said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda posted an upbeat tweet on his account and urged other European nations to do the same.

Man killed in shooting at Dallas concert

One person was killed and 11 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in southeast Dallas, police said. At 12:13 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a field where a concert was being held, police said in a statement.

Police say a preliminary investigation has found that during the concert, one person fired a gun into the air, then another unknown individual fired a gun in the crowd's direction.

Near the concert stage, police found 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died at the scene.

German gets 90 vaccines to sell cards

A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.

The man, whose name was not released, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month. The suspect is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery.

Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings. It was not immediately clear how the nearly 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, from different brands, affected the man's health.

Craig's positive tests halts 'Macbeth'

Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig's return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19.

Wednesday's matinee and evening performances were canceled when the James Bond actor tested positive. In a tweet late Saturday, the show said all performances were canceled through Thursday “due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the company.”

“Macbeth” is playing the Lyceum Theatre, with an opening set for April 28. According to folklore, “Macbeth” was cursed from the beginning, when a coven of witches objected to Shakespeare using real incantations and put a curse on the play. Other productions have been plagued with accidents.

Pope calls for end of 'sacrilegious' war

Pope Francis prayed Sunday for an end to the “sacrilegious” war in Ukraine and for the world to show compassion to refugees as he concluded a two-day visit to Malta that was dominated by his concern for the devastation unleashed by Russia's invasion.

“May we be tireless in praying and in offering assistance to those who suffer,” Francis said at the end of a Mass in Valletta, the capital of Malta.

Francis' Mass drew an estimated 20,000 people. They clapped when Francis urged the faithful in a final prayer to “think of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in the martyred Ukraine, which continues to be bombarded in this sacrilegious war.”