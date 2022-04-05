2nd man arrested on gun charges in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to the mass shooting in Sacramento that killed six people in California’s capital, and police said he is the brother of the first suspect.

Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested while hospitalized with serious injuries from the gunfire. When his condition improves enough for him to be jailed, he will be booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun, a police statement said.

More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, creating a chaotic scene with hundreds of people trying desperately to get to safety. In addition to the dead, 11 people were wounded along with Smiley Martin.

A day later police announced the arrest of Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. His first court appearance was set for Tuesday.

Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three area homes. Smiley Martin was located at the scene and taken to a hospital, police said.

“Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues. Based on information developed during this investigation, Smiley Martin was taken into custody by Sacramento Police Department detectives on April 5, 2022,” the statement said.

Stefanie Dazio, Brian Melley and Christopher Weber of the Associated Press in Los Angeles, Don Thompson in Sacramento, Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix and Rhonda Shafner in New York City contributed to this story.