Outages stir angst in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico remained without power Friday, nearly two days after a fire at a main power plant sparked an island-wide outage.

Crews have restored power to some 650,000 customers out of nearly 1.5 million, but people in several neighborhoods have complained that the electricity went out once again as the island struggles to emerge from the blackout that also left more than 160,000 clients without water.

The outage forced the government to cancel classes and shutter agencies for the second day in a row on this U.S. territory of 3.2 million people as frustration and anger bubbled over.

Officials with Luma, which took over transmission and distribution from Puerto Rico's Electric Power company last year, have said a circuit-breaker failure could have caused the blackout, but that it will be weeks before they'll know the exact cause of the interruption.

California law helped shooting suspect

A suspect arrested in connection with last weekend's mass shooting outside bars in Sacramento served less than half of a previous 10-year sentence because of voter-approved changes to state law that lessened the punishment for his felony convictions and provided a chance for earlier release.

Smiley Allen Martin was freed in February after serving time for punching a girlfriend, dragging her from her home by her hair and whipping her with a belt, according to court and prison records. Those count as nonviolent offenses under California law, which considers only about two dozen crimes to be violent felonies – such as murder, rape, arson and kidnapping.

Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. He is among the 12 people wounded during Sunday's shooting, which killed six others.

Police have said the violence was a shootout between rival gangs in which at least five people fired weapons.

2 accused of inciting spring break riot

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.

More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.

Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said. Demarion Ty'Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka.

Date set for South Carolina execution

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday issued an execution notice for Richard Moore, 57, that set his execution date for four weeks from April 7. How he would die is still uncertain. By state law, Moore must choose his method of execution 14 days before his execution date.

Moore was sentenced to death after he was convicted of murder, assault with intent to kill, armed robbery and a firearms violation in 2001 in Spartanburg County. But the state no longer has the drugs needed to kill people by lethal injection.

South Carolina can currently kill people with the state's 110-year-old electric chair or the firing squad. But the state's constitution says punishments that are cruel, corporal or unusual cannot be inflicted.