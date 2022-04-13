Comic Gottfried dies of rare illness

LOS ANGELES – Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.

Gottfried died from a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor,” his family said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Gottfried was born in Brooklyn, the son of a hardware store owner and a stay-at-home mom. He began doing amateur standup at age 15. He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s.

Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children's television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney's “Aladdin.”

Gottfried's shtick wasn't always popular. In 2011, Aflac Inc. fired him as the voice of the duck in its commercials over tasteless tweet the comic sent about the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

New York lieutenant governor resigns

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday in the wake of his arrest in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul seven months after she selected Benjamin as a partner to make a fresh start in an office already rocked by scandal.

Benjamin, a Democrat, was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for influence to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.

South Dakota impeaches top attorney

The South Dakota House on Tuesday impeached state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg over a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian but initially said he might have struck a deer or another large animal.

Ravnsborg, a Republican, is the first official to be impeached in South Dakota history. He will at least temporarily be removed from office pending the historic Senate trial, where it takes a two-thirds majority to convict on impeachment charges.

Woman admits faking kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman charged last month with faking her kidnapping in 2016, accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors Tuesday and acknowledged she made up the story that prompted a frantic search and international headlines.

Defense attorney William Portanova said his client will plead guilty to charges of lying to a federal officer and mail fraud.

Pelosi squatter rejects plea deal

An Arkansas man photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has rejected a plea deal over the federal charges against him, attorneys said Tuesday.

Richard Barnett, 61, of Gravette has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct.