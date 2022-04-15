Thousands told to evacuate near fire

SALINAS, Calif. – Firefighters contained a massive blaze at a central California food processing plant that prompted authorities to tell thousands of nearby residents to evacuate Thursday and to order tens of thousands more to stay inside their homes.

The fire started Wednesday night at the Taylor Farms packaged salad plant in Salinas, about 110 miles south of San Francisco.

The flames were under control by late morning Thursday, but the shelter-in-place and evacuation orders remained while hazardous materials crews worked the scene, said Sophia Rome, a spokesperson for the city of Salinas. Authorities initially said they feared the fire could generate an explosion and a plume of hazardous ammonia, but the Salinas Fire Department said later that those threats appeared to be minimal.

Subway attack suspect jailed, no bail

The man charged with opening fire in a Brooklyn subway car full of people was jailed without bail Thursday as prosecutors told a judge he terrified all of New York City.

Brought into a Brooklyn federal court without handcuffs, a subdued Frank James, 62, softly answered standard questions about whether he understood the charges and the purpose of the brief hearing. His lawyer later asked the public not to prejudge him.

James was arrested in Manhattan after calling a police tip line to say where he was Wednesday, a day after the nightmarish rush-hour attack left 10 people with gunshot wounds and countless others fearing for their safety on the nation's busiest subway system.

LA man gets 30 years for drug attacks

Ed Buck told his neighbors that the stream of young Black men leaving his West Hollywood apartment were social work clients. What really happened behind closed doors, which he referred to as the “gates of hell,” was far more sinister.

The men did not need Buck's help – they needed to be saved from him, federal prosecutors in Los Angeles said. Some barely escaped with their lives. Two men didn't.

Buck, 67, a wealthy gay white donor to Democratic, LGBTQ and animal rights causes, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 30 years in federal prison for injecting two men with lethal doses of methamphetamine as part of a fetish that turned fatal.

Capitol riot suspect blames president

An Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol was convicted Thursday by a jury that took less than three hours to reject his novel defense for obstructing Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory.

The federal jury also found Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, guilty of all five of the other charges in his indictment, including stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The maximum sentence for the obstruction count, the lone felony, would be 20 years imprisonment.

Jan. 6 panel grills former Trump aide

Stephen Miller, who served as a top aide to President Donald Trump, was questioned for hours Thursday by the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Miller was a senior adviser for policy during the Trump administration and a central figure in many of the Republican's decisions. He had resisted previous efforts by the committee, filing a lawsuit last month seeking to quash a subpoena for his phone records.

3rd attempt at moon rocket test fails

NASA's latest attempt to fuel its huge moon rocket for a countdown test was thwarted Thursday by a hazardous hydrogen leak, the latest in a series of vexing equipment trouble.

The launch team had just begun loading fuel into the core stage of the rocket when the leak cropped up. This was NASA's third shot at a dress rehearsal, a required step ahead of a test flight to the moon.

Two previous countdown attempts were marred by balky fans and a large hand-operated valve that workers mistakenly left closed at the pad last week. Officials said via Twitter that they're assessing their next steps.

Company settles dog leasing allegation

A California-based finance company has agreed to pay more than $900,000 to settle allegations that it was illegally leasing dogs in Massachusetts, the state attorney general's office said.

As part of the agreement entered in Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, Monterey Financial Services LLC will stop collecting on active leases, cancel about $700,000 in outstanding consumer debt on 211 dog leases – about $3,300 owed per lease – and transfer full ownership of the dogs to Massachusetts residents, authorities said.