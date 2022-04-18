Boy's body found in Indiana woods

SALEM – The body of a young boy who might have died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana, and state police Sunday asked for the public's help in identifying the child.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the body of the boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, was found Saturday night in the heavily wooded area of Washington County not far from a road.

Huls said the agency does not know the name of the child, who he described as Black, 4 feet tall with a slim build and short hair. Huls declined to give details, including the possible cause of death or what the boy was wearing.

“There's somebody at a Easter table this weekend that maybe has somebody that's not there and were expecting to come,” Huls said. “There's family members, friends, somebody from school perhaps, that knows maybe there was issues, that thinks this could possibly be that child.”

Shooting at house party kills 2 minors

Shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday left two minors dead and at least eight more people wounded, police said. Hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental property, the “vast majority” of them underage, Chief Scott Schubert of the Pittsburgh police department said.

Shortly after some kind of altercation occurred, gunshots were fired about 12:30 a.m. both inside and outside, “and potentially back and forth,” Schubert said. Casings found at the scene indicate handguns and one rifle were used, and police believe there were multiple shooters.

George Stevens, who was smoking outside a bar next door, said he saw someone inside the rental property holding a gun as children ran away screaming and crying in every direction.

Chinese airline flying 737 jet again

China Eastern Airlines Corp. has resumed flights using the Boeing 737-800 jet, the same type of plane that recently crashed in southern China, a sign the airline is working toward putting the entire fleet back in the air.

The jet flew from Kunming to Chengdu on Sunday, according to flightradar24.com. Other planes of the same model have been used in what appeared to be test flights.

China Eastern grounded more than 200 of the Boeing 737-800 planes after the crash on March 21 that killed 132 people.

Arrest made in SC mall shooting

One person has been arrested after Saturday's shooting at a Columbia, South Carolina, mall, and at least two others could face charges, the Columbia Police Department said.

Jewayne M. Price, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and could face more charges. Police are trying to identify at least two additional suspects who were seen with guns in the shopping mall.

The first 911 call about the shooting at Columbiana Centre came in at 2:03 p.m. Saturday. Fourteen people were injured during but no one died. Of those, nine were hit by gunfire and five others were hurt while trying to flee.

UK prime minister to visit India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to India this week, a long-delayed trip that will seek to shore up trade with the world's seventh-biggest economy and bolster defense cooperation. Johnson will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital New Delhi on Friday.

The trip comes just weeks after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visited the country in a bid to convince the Modi government to do more to isolate Russia economically after its invasion of Ukraine and join countries in reducing their strategic dependence on Moscow.