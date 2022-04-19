Teen girl stabbed to death at school

STOCKTON, Calif. – A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death Monday on a high school campus by a man who had targeted her for the attack, authorities said.

The girl was stabbed several times about 11 a.m. at Stagg High School in Stockton in California's Central Valley and died at a hospital, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said at a news conference. Her name wasn't immediately released.

The attacker, a man in his 40s, was quickly detained. His name was not released. The man drove to the school and went through a campus gate, police said. He attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said.

“We definitely will be re-evaluating” campus security, he said.

Sensors altered before ride death

Sensors on a Florida amusement park ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in a 14-year-old boy not being properly secured before he slipped out and fell to his death last month, according to an initial report released Monday by outside engineers.

The average opening for restraints on the seats on the 430-foot, free-fall amusement park ride located in the heart of Orlando's tourist district was 3.3 inches. However, the opening of the restraint for the seat used by Tyre Sampson, upon inspection, was as much as 7.1 inches, and the one for another seat was as much as 6.5 inches, according to the report commissioned by the Florida Department of Agriculture, which is investigating the fall.

Sampson was only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds when he slipped out of his seat as the ride plunged to the ground at speeds of 75 mph or more.

Suspects arrested in mass shootings

Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of two men who were each the second suspects in two recent mass shootings.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, was arrested Monday in a Chicago suburb on charges of first-degree murder and other counts in the April 10 shooting during a crowded party in a nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Two people were killed and 10 others were injured.

Marquise Love Robinson, 20, was taken into custody Monday on charges of attempted murder after Saturday's shootout inside a busy shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, that left nine people shot and another six injured. Authorities are also seeking a third suspect.

Infowars files for bankruptcy

Infowars has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website's founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

The bankruptcy filing Sunday in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances. The filing came a week before a jury in Texas was to begin considering how much money Jones, who has already lost the defamation lawsuits, should pay the families of Sandy Hook victims.

In its court filing, Infowars said it had estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million.