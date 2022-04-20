Expert: Cop shot man with gun held to head

DETROIT – A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop pressed the gun against his head when firing the fatal shot, an expert who performed an independent autopsy for the Black man's family said Tuesday.

Dr. Werner Spitz confirmed what was seen last week on video: Lyoya was shot in the back of the head while facedown on the ground during a vigorous struggle with a white Grand Rapids officer on April 4.

Spitz appeared at a news conference with lawyers for Lyoya's family, who said they believe video collected and released by police shows that the 26-year-old refugee from Congo was resisting the officer, not fighting him.

“You never see a fist, you never see a knife, no baseball bat, no gun, no nothin',” Ven Johnson said. “This was not a deadly force scenario. Never gave a warning: 'Halt or I'm going to shoot you' or other words that we can all imagine.”

Spitz said he believes the gun was pressed against Lyoya's head when the officer fired, based on the condition of a bone in the head.

“There's no question what killed this young man. ... It was a powerful bullet,” said Spitz, holding a skull to show where the bullet entered the head.

Spitz performed the autopsy last weekend at a funeral home. The 95-year-old forensic pathologist participated in the assassination investigations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., among other high-profile cases.

“We can confirm that Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of his head,” attorney Ben Crump said. “That is now scientific evidence of this tragic killing and what his family believes was an execution.”

A lawsuit hasn't been filed, though Johnson signaled that one was in the works.

Lyoya, who wasn't armed, was killed after a traffic stop in Grand Rapids in western Michigan. The officer was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off a police Taser. Earlier, the officer, is heard saying that the license plate didn't match the car. Lyoya declined to get back into the vehicle as ordered, and a short foot chase ensued.