Federal sentencing set in Arbery case

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The white men convicted of hate crimes for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery as he ran in their Georgia neighborhood have been scheduled for sentencing this summer in federal court.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood scheduled Aug. 1 sentencing hearings for all three. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, each face a maximum penalty of life in prison in connection with the 2020 death of the 25-year-old Black man.

The McMichaels and Bryan are already serving life sentences in Georgia after being convicted of murder in a state court last fall.

Obama relatives sue Milwaukee school

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing a private Milwaukee school alleging it refused to allow their two sons to re-enroll after they voiced concerns that racism and inappropriate conduct at the school had not been satisfactorily addressed.

In a civil lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Craig and Kelly Robinson accuse University School of Milwaukee of terminating their 9- and 11-year-old sons' re-enrollment contracts for the 2021-2022 school year after the couple complained that teachers treated students of color and socioeconomically underrepresented students unfairly.

Arizona wildfire prompts emergency

At least two dozen structures have been destroyed in a fast-moving wildfire in rural northern Arizona that ballooned to over 9 square miles Tuesday, Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll said during a news conference.

The county declared an emergency Tuesday as winds whipped the flames, shut down a major highway and grounded aircraft that could drop water and fire retardant.

Disney self-governance in crosshairs

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday asked the Legislature to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state.

DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has battled with Disney over the company's opposition to the new law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Epstein warden quietly retires

The warden who ran the federal jail where disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself was allowed to quietly retire from the Bureau of Prisons in February.

Lamine N'Diaye's retirement came in the midst of an investigation examining how one of the government's highest-profile inmates could take his own life in custody.

Man charged in huge Home Depot fire

A man charged with setting a fire that gutted a Northern California Home Depot on April 9, was trying to cover up a theft of tools, authorities said Tuesday.

Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, of San Jose, was arrested last Friday in the fire that prompted hundreds to flee and caused an estimated $17 million in damage.

'Flash' actor arrested again in Hawaii

Ezra Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault early Tuesday, the second time the actor who plays the Flash in “Justice League” films has been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks.

Miller became irate after being asked to leave a get-together at a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead, according to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.