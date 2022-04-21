High court hears case on missed Miranda warning

WASHINGTON – You have the right to remain silent. Everyone knows police aren't supposed to question suspects without reading them their Miranda rights.

But what happens when law enforcement officers don't first read suspects their rights? The Supreme Court on Wednesday wrestled with whether a sheriff's deputy can be sued for money damages for violating the rights of a hospital employee who was accused of sexually assaulting a patient.

At issue is whether the familiar Miranda warning, which the court recognized in its Miranda v. Arizona decision in 1966 and reaffirmed 34 years later, is a constitutional right or has a lesser and less-defined status.

The case began when a woman who suffered a stroke said she was assaulted at a Los Angeles hospital and identified hospital worker Terrence Tekoh as her attacker. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Vega talked to Tekoh, who signed a statement confessing to the assault.

Both sides agree that Vega did not read Tekoh his rights before their conversation at the hospital. But they disagree about whether Tekoh was coerced into confessing.

Even with the statement used against him at trial, a jury acquitted Tekoh of criminal charges. Tekoh then turned around and sued Vega, who twice prevailed at civil trials over his conduct. But a federal appeals court ruled Tekoh should have another chance.

The deputy appealed to the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case.

A federal law known as Section 1983 allows people to sue police officers and other governmental workers for violations of constitutional rights.

Justice Elena Kagan said she fears that if the court rules for Vega, the outcome “will undermine Dickerson,” the 2000 decision that was written by the late Chief Justice William Rehnquist. He was a critic of the Miranda decision who nevertheless said it had become embedded in American culture.

Lawyers for Vega and the Biden administration argued that civil lawsuits should not be allowed against police officers because they are ultimately not the cause of any rights violations.

A defendant's rights are violated only when prosecutors decide to use a statement that was obtained without a Miranda warning at trial, they argued.