Gun attack causes panic in DC

WASHINGTON  At least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot when a gunman unleashed a flurry of bullets in the nations capital Friday, leading to lockdowns at several schools and leaving a community on edge.

The suspected gunman was found dead Friday night inside an apartment at the scene as Metropolitan Police Department officers conducted door-to-door searches of buildings in the area.

Hours earlier, police believe the man had erected a sniper-type setup with a tripod and rifle in his apartment and began firing indiscriminately at people walking below, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said. The shooting was recorded and posted online.

The four victims  a 54-year-old man who is a retired police officer, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her mid-60s who was grazed by a bullet, and a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the arm  were all expected to recover, police said. For hours, authorities had warned worried residents to stay inside their homes while they conducted a massive manhunt

Police did not release the suspects name, pending notification to his family, but earlier had said they were seeking a 23-year-old Virginia man as a person of interest. The man had been linked to social media postings that emerged as part of the investigation, Assistant Police Chief Stuart Emerman said.

We will get to the bottom of this. We will find what the motive is, Contee said. His intent was to kill and hurt members of our community.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 3:30 p.m. near the corner of Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington, just as parents were picking up their children from the Edmund Burke School, a private college preparatory school.

The echoing bursts of rapid gunfire rocked the normally quiet neighborhood thats home to several schools and colleges and dozens of embassies. It sent frantic parents running from the scene and put Burke and other nearby schools on immediate lockdown.

Bibi Stewart of Anne Arundel, Maryland, was approaching the line to pick up her 12-year-old twins when she heard the gunfire ring out. She said it sounded like the shots were coming from above and at a distance.

They did it right at dismissal, she said.

Stewart said she saw glass shattering in a bridge connecting different wings of the school and she saw the tires of cars in the pickup line shot out.

I had to look in parents eyes tonight who are terrified ... thinking of what might happen to their children, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference. The epidemic of gun violence, the easy access to weapons, has got to stop. People should not be scared taking their children to school.