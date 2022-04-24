'Evil' child abuser receives life in prison in California

LOS ANGELES – A Fresno man who was part of a California child exploitation ring in which members filmed themselves sexually abusing more than 20 children and then distributed the footage on the dark web was sentenced to life in prison Friday, prosecutors said.

What John Richard Brinson Jr. did those children was “evil,” Judge André Birotte Jr. said in Los Angeles federal court. “I don't know how else to say it.”

Brinson, 28, pleaded guilty in July to one count of engaging in a child exploitation enterprise and four counts of production of child pornography, each representing a different victim. He distributed and advertised child exploitation materials in 2016 and 2017 on a website dedicated to sexual abuse of children up to 5 years old, prosecutors said.

Go-ahead given to Amazon helix HQ

The Arlington County Board gave unanimous approval Saturday to Amazon's plans to build a unique, helix-shaped tower as the centerpiece of its emerging second headquarters in northern Virginia.

Amazon announced the plans in February 2021 for the eye-catching, 350-foot tower to anchor the second phase of its redevelopment plans. The new office towers will support a second headquarters for Amazon that is expected to welcome more than 25,000 workers.

The helix's spiral design features a walkable ramp wrapping around the building with trees and greenery planted to resemble a mountain hike. Amazon has said the building is designed to help people connect to nature, and the outdoor mountain climb will be open to the public on weekends.

Man convicted in sergeant's slaying

A man whose attorney said he fatally shot a Tulsa police sergeant and wounded another because he feared for his life during a traffic stop was convicted of murder Friday.

A Tulsa County jury deliberated about three hours before convicting David Anthony Ware, 34, in the death of Sgt. Craig Johnson and wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. Ware faces a possible death sentence when that phase of the trial begins Monday.

In closing arguments, Ware's attorney again showed jurors a still photograph taken from a police video in which Johnson is seen kicking Ware during the traffic stop early on June 29, 2020. He argued that Ware feared for his life because the officers beat, kicked, pepper-sprayed and shot him with a stun gun.

Prosecutor Kevin Gray told jurors that Ware brought the violence on himself by refusing to comply with officers' instructions.

General guilty of sexual contact

An Air Force major general in Ohio has been convicted by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general.

The charge faced by Maj. Gen. William Cooley during the weeklong court-martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton had three specifications, one alleging a forcible kiss and two alleging forcible touching in 2018. Cooley was convicted Saturday of the forcible kissing specification but acquitted of the other two.

Cooley was to be sentenced Monday morning and could face as much as seven years in jail as well as loss of rank, pay and benefits.

Starbucks accused by union activists

Federal labor officials have asked a judge to force Starbucks Corp. to reinstate three union activists at its Phoenix location, alleging that the coffee giant engaged in unfair labor practices, documents show.

The National Labor Relations Board's Phoenix regional director, in a filing Friday in U.S. District Court in Arizona, sought an injunction that would make Starbucks hire back its three employees – who were three of four members of the union organizing committee.

Workers at the flagship Seattle location voted Thursday to form a union, as did baristas in Colorado on Friday. In Phoenix, federal labor officials allege that Starbucks retaliated after it learned of employees there seeking to unionize.

Nominations for Tonys pushed back

The show must go on – with minor scheduling changes. Producers of the Tonys said that nominations for the awards celebrating the best in Broadway theater have been delayed by almost a week, so nominators can see all eligible productions.

Nominations will now be announced May 9, instead of May 3. The 75th annual edition of the prestigious ceremony is still set for June 12 at Radio City Music Hall, and it'll be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.