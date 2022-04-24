Longest-serving GOP senator, Orrin Hatch, dies

SALT LAKE CITY  Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88.

His death was announced by his foundation, which did not specify a cause. He launched the Hatch Foundation as he retired in 2019 and was replaced by Republican Mitt Romney.

A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues including stem cell research, rights for people with disabilities and expanding childrens health insurance.

He exemplified a generation of lawmakers brought up on the principles of comity and compromise, and he embodied those principles better than anyone, Hatch Foundation chairman A. Scott Anderson said in a statement. In a nation divided, Orrin Hatch helped show us a better way by forging meaningful friendships on both sides of the aisle. Today, more than ever, we would do well to follow his example.

Hatch also championed GOP issues such as abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court, including defending Justice Clarence Thomas against sexual harassment allegations during confirmation hearings.