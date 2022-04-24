Trump's backing receives backlash

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio – Former President Donald Trump's late endorsements in hypercompetitive Republican Senate primaries in Ohio and Pennsylvania have unlocked a flood of support for his chosen candidates, including millions in cash.

But the endorsements have also provoked backlash from some Republicans who believe Trump has betrayed his core supporters by backing “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance in Ohio and TV's Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. Both candidates have been criticized for being insufficiently committed to the former president and his “America First” agenda.

The blowback has included calls by a major conservative group aligned with a Vance rival to boycott the rally Trump was scheduled to hold Saturday night to try to boost his candidate. The state's tea party movement, which overwhelmingly supports Trump, is also planning a protest outside.

“For him to endorse JD Vance really seemed like President Trump was out of touch with what's going on in Ohio and what his supporters here want,” said Tom Zawistowski, a leader of the group.

It's unclear whether Trump's support will pull Vance and Oz across the finish line in races that will serve as key early tests of the former president's clout in this year's midterm elections. But the endorsements pose a risk to Trump, who has staked his status as a GOP kingmaker on his ability to mobilize his supporters as he eyes another White House run in 2024.

In Ohio, Trump's endorsement has been a major boon to Vance, who had been trailing in the polls before Trump's intervention. While allies concede Trump's announcement at 5 p.m. on Good Friday, less than three weeks before the May 3 primary election, might not have been the most desirable timing, the campaign nonetheless reports a 300% increase in online donations – a majority from new donors – including $20,000 raised online and $30,000 by bundlers that Friday alone.

Protect Ohio Values, the super PAC supporting Vance, says it has brought in $5 million since Trump's endorsement. That includes a $3.5 million check from venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who had previously given $10 million.

Both groups are using that money to air new ads trumpeting Trump's endorsement that they expect to run exclusively through the rest of the campaign.

“We want to make sure 100% of people know about it. And we're going to go all out on that,” said Luke Thompson, who runs the super PAC, which has found that Vance's support rises when voters are made aware that he is Trump's pick.

Trump has called on his supporters to rally around Vance, but Vance's chief rivals have so far refused to stand down.