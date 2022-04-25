10 on sunken boat dead; 16 missing

TOKYO – Rescuers said that 10 people who were retrieved Sunday from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard apparently sank in rough waters, triggering questions why it was allowed to sail.

The search for the others is ongoing after the boat sent a distress call on Saturday afternoon saying it was sinking. The location is known as a difficult place to maneuver boats because of its rocky coastline and strong tide.

There were two crew and 24 passengers, including two children, on the 19-ton Kazu 1 when it ran into trouble. The coast guard said the 10 victims – seven men and three women – were adults.

Liver disease revealed in children

The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States. The U.N. health agency said late Saturday it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries.

The cases were reported in children aged 1 month to 16 years old, and 17 of those who fell ill required liver transplants. WHO didn't say in which country the death occurred.

9 dead in Polish coal mines

The death toll from accidents in recent days at two coal mines in southern Poland has increased to nine after four miners were brought to the surface and pronounced dead, authorities said Sunday.

The miners were among 10 missing since an underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine early Saturday. Six miners there remain missing, but there is no contact with them, and rescuers continue their search.

At the nearby Pniowek mine, five workers died and seven are missing after repeated methane blasts that started Wednesday.

Mississippi last to require equal pay

Mississippi will become the final U.S. state with a law requiring equal pay for equal work by women and men. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 770 on Wednesday, and it will become law July 1. A 1963 federal law requires equal pay for equal work, but Mississippi has been the only state without its own law since Alabama enacted one in 2019.

Several exceptions are allowed, including seniority, merit, quantity or quality of production and “any factor other than sex,” including salary history and whether there was competition to hire an employee.

Dozens believed dead in refinery blast

At least 100 people might have died in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southeast Nigeria, a local oil official said Sunday as the search intensified for bodies at the site and for two people suspected of being involved in the blast.

Dozens of workers were caught up in the explosion – triggered by a fire at two fuel storage areas – while many others tried to escape the blaze by running into wooded areas.

Biden accepts invite to visit Israel

President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation to visit Israel in the coming months, the two countries announced on Sunday. No date was given.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Biden on Sunday afternoon, discussing recent unrest in Jerusalem as well as shared concerns about Iran, both of their offices said.