Health risks 'grave' in military housing

WASHINGTON – One of the largest providers of military housing in the United States continues to respond inadequately to mold and other structural problems, threatening the health and safety of service members and their families, according to a Senate panel's investigation.

The allegations against Balfour Beatty Communities LLC are focused on housing provided to service members at Fort Gordon Army Base in Georgia and Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. The company oversees about 1,700 homes at the bases.

Balfour pleaded guilty in December to committing fraud against the United States from 2013 to 2019. The company was ordered to pay $65.4 million in fines and restitution and placed under an independent compliance monitor for three years.

The Senate panel, led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., released a report Tuesday concluding that Balfour's practices since 2019 mirror those that occurred in previous years.

Ossoff said the eight-month investigation by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations stemmed from complaints he heard from military families about maintenance requests being ignored. He said the investigation revealed “grave risks to the health and safety of servicemembers and their families.”

Two service members recounted harrowing experiences with military housing at a hearing Tuesday.

U.S. Army Capt. Samuel Choe said his daughter developed a potentially fatal allergy as a result of exposure to black mold and mildew. He said his family made repeated efforts to get Balfour Beatty to fix the problem, but were “ignored, disappointed or disregarded at every juncture.” His daughter continues to break out with rashes and on her worst days resembles a burn victim, he said.

“It will haunt her as well as us for the rest of our lives,” Choe said.

Air Force Technical Sergeant Jack Fe Torres described how a mold problem persisted in a Balfour Beatty house that his family lived in at Sheppard Air Force Base. He said after moving into the home, his wife and children experienced symptoms including rashes, nausea, memory loss and fungal infections.

“Our military families should not be forced to live in fear of their own homes,” Fe Torres said.

Richard Taylor, a president at Balfour Beatty, said the company gets more than 280,000 work orders annually and that performance metrics indicate the overwhelming majority of residents are happy with their homes.